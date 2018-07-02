'Dead' woman found still breathing in morgue fridge

The woman is recovering in a hospital. Now, the Gauteng Health Department is trying to figure out how the misdeclaration of death happened. (Source: amanderson2/Flickr)

SOUTH AFRICA (RNN) - A woman in South Africa was one of three people declared dead in a June 24 car wreck in South Africa.

The thing is, she’s still very much alive.

According to Times Live, a Carletonville mortuary worker went to check on the bodies while a co-worker filled out forms.

“When he pulled out the woman’s body‚ he saw that she was breathing,” a source told the outlet.

The woman is recovering in a hospital. Now, the Gauteng Health Department is trying to figure out how the misdeclaration of death happened.

The wreck involved a rolled-over vehicle. The three passengers had been ejected.

Paramedics from ER24 arrived at the scene first and actually collided with the vehicle, according to the outlet.

Later, paramedics from Distress Alert Ambulance Services arrived with their operations manager Gerrit Bradnick.

Bradnick told the outlet the other paramedics had already found the bodies outside the vehicle by the time his crew arrived.

"The other paramedics had already done primary checks to see who was injured and who was not. They had already covered the bodies of the dead,” he said.

Bradnick said there is no proof of negligence by his company.

“Equipment used to determine life showed no form of life on the woman,” he stressed. “This did not happen because our paramedics are not properly trained. There is no proof of any negligence by our crew. An advanced life support paramedic from another ambulance service witnessed the death declaration form.”

