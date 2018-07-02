Police: Arrest made after Hamilton County buildings named in threatening Facebook posts

Police say a Florence man is under arrest after a concerned citizen brought alarming social media posts to their attention. (Source: Boone County)

Police say a Florence man is under arrest after a concerned citizen brought alarming social media posts to their attention.

Allan Summers, 51, was recently arrested and taken to the Boone County Detention Center. He faces a terroristic threatening charge.

Police say the Facebook posts in question contained threatening messages toward the Hamilton County prosecutor's office, public defender's office, courthouse, and justice center.

The threats were specific and included advising his family and friends to stay away from the buildings July 9, police said.

Florence police say they immediately notified the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, at which point both departments began investigating. An arrest warrant was obtained by the Florence Police Department through the Boone County Attorney’s Office, and Summers was located and arrested at 7360 Industrial Rd.

?Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.