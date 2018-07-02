What not to buy at warehouse clubs

Warehouse shopping clubs can be a great place to find deals on certain items in bulk, but not everything is cheaper there.

Most condiments only have a shelf life of six months to a year, so you may not get through that gallon jar of mayo before it goes bad.

Be wary of buying huge jugs of olive oil there, too, as olive oil has a shelf life of six months. Spices also go bad after a year or so, so if you’re cooking for a small family, think twice about big containers of those.

Books and movies may also not be a great deal at a warehouse club. Odds are, you can find better prices from an online retailer like Amazon, or even read or watch them for free at your local library.

And if you’re looking to save on diapers don’t assume they’re cheaper at a warehouse club.

Use coupons and compare prices at Target or Walmart, or check out Amazon’s “Amazon Family” program, which gives you discounts for buying diapers, baby food and more in bulk.

