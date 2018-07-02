Former Ole Miss football coach Billy Kinard dies at 84

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Former Mississippi head football coach Billy Kinard has died at the age of 84.
The University of Mississippi said Monday that Kinard died Saturday at his home in Fort Payne, Alabama after an extended illness.
Kinard was a defensive back and halfback in the 1950s under Ole Miss legend Johnny Vaught. When Vaught retired after a heart attack in 1970, the university hired Kinard. He was a success at first, leading the Rebels to a 10-2 record in 1971. But Kinard's record fell to 5-5 in 1972 and then 1-2 at the start of 1973. Vaught returned from retirement to replace Kinard.
Kinard played professional football for four years, including 1956 with the Cleveland Browns, 1957 and 1958 with the Green Bay Packers and 1960 with the Buffalo Bills.
