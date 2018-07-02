Man helps blind and deaf friend experience soccer through signs - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Man helps blind and deaf friend experience soccer through signs

The pair celebrated Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland last week at a restaurant in Bogota. (Source: CCTV/CNN) The pair celebrated Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland last week at a restaurant in Bogota. (Source: CCTV/CNN)

(CCTV/CNN) – Friends don't let friends miss the World Cup.

Jose Richard Gallego, who is blind and deaf, experiences games through a special form of communication he developed with his friend and interpreter, Cesar Daza.

"We've reached a common understanding,” Daza said.

The two have a system of signs, with Daza holding Gallego’s hands over a board meant to represent the soccer field and describing the action as it happens.

Every action in soccer has a corresponding sign Daza communicates to Gallego.

“This means out of bounds. This refers to a corner kick. This means sideline judge. This sign means a penalty kick,” Daza said. “If the ball is thrown in, this is the signal. This gesture means someone got a red card or yellow card."

Gallego was a soccer fan long before he lost his hearing and vision as a child.

Now his friend helps him to continue to enjoy every game.

The pair celebrated Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland last week at a restaurant in Bogota.

The two also gained attention during the last soccer season when they traveled to Barcelona to see FC Barcelona, one of the world’s greatest teams. Daza brought the board and relayed the game to Gallego at their seats in the stadium.

