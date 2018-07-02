Vandals obliterate NKY home while family on vacation, spray paint 'C Town hood Rats'

Tonya Deitz and her husband Jason recently went on vacation in Paducah, Ky. During that vacation, they got a call from a friend telling them a group of juveniles broke into their home and destroyed it. (Provided)

Tonya Deitz and her husband Jason recently went on vacation in Paducah, Ky. During that vacation, they got a call from a friend telling them a group of juveniles broke into their home and destroyed it.

“All the furniture was turned over,” she said standing in the middle of what was her living room Monday.

Now, it’s mostly a pile of junk. Smoke detectors have been ripped out, wiring in the walls has been exposed, and there are holes in the walls where you can see clearly see through to the other side. You can hear the charred glass with every step you take.

It’s not clear if the vandals had a name for themselves, but the "C Town hood Rats” was spray painted on the walls (along with the phrase "gang sh**" and a drawing of male genitalia).

It's also unclear when this past weekend the incident took place.

“You know they just didn't care,” said Tonya Deitz, sweating as she continued to separate savable items and items that had become trash.

The vandals used a bat to do most of the damage. Jason Deitz said there must be more than 100 hits to the walls.

The house is located in the 200 block of Kyley Lane in Crittenden. Jason Deitz estimates the cost to his home to be in the neighborhood of $50,000.

“What they couldn't pick up, slam and break, like the sectional sofa, to make sure that they damaged it they just took paint, and they painted on it,” he said.

Jason Deitz says two of the offenders were spotted by a friend checking up on their dog.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Tonya Deitz says two of the offenders have been arrested. FOX19 has been unable to confirm that information independently.

The family tells FOX19 they believe the culprits are six juveniles between the ages of 13 and 17. FOX19 has not been able to independently confirm this information, either.

FOX19 reached out to authorities for a statement, but KSP representatives said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

