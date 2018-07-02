Mt. Airy officials brainstorm after attack prompts mail delivery suspension

The Mt. Airy town council may have found a way for residents on Hawaiian Terrace to get their mail. (File)

The U.S. Postal Service dropped delivery mail in the area after a group of young people attacked a postal worker earlier this summer.

Mt. Airy council president Gladys Pope says the property owner has agreed to pay for centralized mailboxes near the rental office:

(Monday's meeting) was productive. The property owner has agreed to pay for centralized mailboxes near the rental office. The apartments at the top of the hill with mailboxes inside the buildings will remain as is. USPS is trying to find a solution to getting mail to the residents in the interim, as the centralized mailboxes will take some time to install. They are discussing possibly having mail delivery on Monday & Wednesday or having the property manager escort the mail carrier during the route-although none of that has been decided yet. I also spent time talking to the residents about various community concerns and they are ready to mobilize to address some of the safety concerns in the area. We will be having a community meeting for the Hawaiian Terrace residents next Thursday, July 12th at 6pm to address the mail carrier and other safety concerns, so I’m excited about the possibilities moving forward.

Currently, the postal service is trying to find a solution until those mailboxes are installed.

There will be a community meeting for Hawaiian Terrace residents July 12 at 6 p.m. to address the topic as well as other safety concerns. The meeting will be held at the Mt. Airy School Library on Colerain Avenue.

