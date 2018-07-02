Deputies investigating after pet owner reports Husky was stolen, bleached

Packs says photos of Cash after his fur had been bleached surfaced on social media. (Provided/Facebook)

Adams County deputies are investigating after the owner of a young Husky reported his canine was stolen and bleached.

Joshua Pack said his eight-month-old Siberian-Alaskan Husky mix is missing. The dog is special to him as he says he's had "Cash" since he was only weeks old.

"He's got his own spot in my bed. He's got his own pillow," Pack said. "He's like one of my babies."

Pack currently lives on property along Cemetery Road in Peebles. He said that he and Cash moved in with relatives about three weeks ago. Because there is no fence, Cash and his new canine siblings wear shock collars. Despite that, Pack said Cash disappeared from the backyard 10 days ago.

Pack said he was at his sister's home down the street for about 20 minutes, then came back and found Cash was gone.

"I've been all over Adams County looking for him, Brown County looking for him, all the counties in between," Pack said.

Within 24 hours of the pup's disappearance, a post popped up on Facebook in local rescue groups. A woman, who FOX19 NOW is not identifying because she hasn't been charged, claimed that she found a dog on Cemetery Road.

The Husky that she found, she wrote, appeared to have been neglected. She also said that his skin and fur had been bleached, which had changed part of his fur to a different color. Pack said he knew immediately, based on the dog's appearance and specific markings, that the dog in the pictures was Cash.

"(Bleaching is) very harmful to their skin, can leave chemical burns on them," Pack said. "Just thinking he's out somewhere right now without the proper medical attention that he needs, and he doesn't have me. I can't think of what he's going through."

According to Pack, when he had been with his pet only a day earlier, Cash was in great health, and his fur was black and white. Pack believes his dog was stolen, maybe to turn a profit, and he suspects Cash's fur was bleached to hide his identity.

"It's cruel. That's not human. It's sad," Pack said.

The woman's Facebook post regarding the discovered dog has since been deleted. Adams County deputies said they've located and talked to a "suspect," but there has been no sign of Cash.

"That's my boy," Pack said. "I miss him, and I want him home."

Pack is offering a reward for the return of Cash. If you have any information on the dog's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Office at 937-544-2314. Adams County Sheriff's deputies have said they are now turning the case over to the county prosecutor, which means the unnamed suspect could soon be facing criminal charges in the case.

