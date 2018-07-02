Deputy opens fire on gator that chased girl up a tree

The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.Full Story >
The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".Full Story >
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".Full Story >
Investigators said a couple tortured a boy in Palmdale, CA, in the days leading up to his death.Full Story >
Investigators said a couple tortured a boy in Palmdale, CA, in the days leading up to his death.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >
It turns out the federal government has an extensive list of suggested rules to encourage respect for our flagFull Story >
It turns out the federal government has an extensive list of suggested rules to encourage respect for our flagFull Story >