Mother and her boyfriend accused of torturing and killing CA boy

Investigators said a couple tortured a boy in Palmdale, CA, in the days leading up to his death. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

LANCASTER, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Justice for Anthony Avalos and for Gabriel Fernandez – those were the demands Monday from demonstrators in Palmdale, CA, and in downtown Los Angeles.

They want answers from the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services.

Heather Maxine Barron, the mother of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos, along with her boyfriend Kareem Leiva, are charged with murder, torture and abuse in Anthony's death.

Investigators said the couple tortured the boy in the days leading up to his death.

Anthony was found unconscious at the couple's apartment. He died after being taken off life support.

Officials said he had severe head trauma, bruises and lacerations all over his body.

Eight other children were removed from the home following the arrests of Leiva and Barron.

Earlier Monday in Palmdale, members of the community rallied outside the DCFS office, demanding change. They said Anthony should have been removed from the house after the agency received multiple calls about him.

Demonstrators were also mourning the loss of Gabriel Fernandez, an 8-year-old Palmdale boy who died of abuse at the hands of his mother and his mother's boyfriend, despite multiple calls to DCFS.

Olivia Rubio, Gabriel's aunt, said Anthony's case is forcing her family to relive their own nightmare.

"It's hard to relive this and I pray, really for Anthony, just so we don't have to relive another, third child. Because it's really, really sad," Rubio said.

Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.