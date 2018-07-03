Kentucky city breaks ground on new trail, park system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has broken ground on a new downtown trail and park system.
A Lexington city release says Town Branch Commons will wind through downtown for two miles, from just west of Rupp Arena to the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden.
The work on the commons started in 2012, with an international design competition. The winner was Scape/Landscape Architecture.
The trail follows along the path of Lexington's original water source. The project won a $14 million federal TIGER Grant, plus $13.6 million in state and federal grants and loans. The project will get another $11.8 million in local investments.
Town Branch will link the city's two major trails, Town Branch Trail and the Legacy Trail.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
