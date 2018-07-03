Trump interviews with possible Supreme Court nominees begin

The one-year timeline proposed contrasts with more measured, methodical strategies that most North Korea experts insist are needed to produce a lasting denuclearization agreement.Full Story >
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will step down officially at the end of next month, on July 31. Then what?
The president has plans to meet with a few more candidates as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken."
Angry and frustrated over corruption and violence, Mexican voters delivered a tidal wave presidential election victory to leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, giving him a broad mandate to upend the political establishment and govern for the poor.
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national security
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next week
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews post
Police are looking for two men who lit an explosive and lobbed it onto the porch of a Philadelphia home that serves as a safe haven for transgender residents
Court rulings, vacancy, upcoming summit have Trump on a hot streak
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
