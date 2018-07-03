Image released of dead woman unidentified after 2 decades

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have released an artist's depiction of a woman found dead outside an Ohio restaurant nearly two decades ago who has never been identified.

The offices of the Franklin County Coroner and Ohio Attorney General say the woman was found in front of the Kahiki restaurant in Columbus on Nov. 28, 1999. She died at an area hospital the same day, apparently of natural causes.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz (AN'-ih-hee ohr-TEEZ') said Monday she hopes by releasing the photo that the woman's family and friends can receive closure.

Investigators say the woman had reddish-brown hair, blue eyes, pierced ears, and small scars on her nose and left cheek.

The Kahiki, a well-known Polynesian-themed restaurant in Columbus, closed in 2000.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.