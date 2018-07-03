Bodies of husband, wife found on boat at Lake Erie marina

MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (AP) - State officials are investigating the deaths of an Ohio couple and their dog who were found dead on their boat along the Lake Erie shore this past weekend.
Authorities say the bodies of John Seyfang and his wife Joellynn Johnston-Seyfang were found Sunday at their dock at Bay Point Resort and Marina in Marblehead.
The Columbus Dispatch reports they died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on their 40-foot cabin-cruiser-style boat.
The Lucas County coroner's office will conduct autopsies.
A spokeswoman with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a neighbor found the bodies.
The couple from Stoutsville owned an electrical company and a day spa in Circleville.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Adams County deputies are investigating after the owner of a young Husky reported his canine was stolen and bleached.Full Story >
Adams County deputies are investigating after the owner of a young Husky reported his canine was stolen and bleached.Full Story >
Police say a Florence man is under arrest after a concerned citizen brought alarming social media posts to their attention.Full Story >
Police say a Florence man is under arrest after a concerned citizen brought alarming social media posts to their attention.Full Story >
The Mt. Airy town council may have found a way for residents on Hawaiian Terrace to get their mail.Full Story >
The Mt. Airy town council may have found a way for residents on Hawaiian Terrace to get their mail.Full Story >
A person shot by deputies along Interstate 275 on Monday was attempting "suicide by cop," authorities say.Full Story >
A person shot by deputies along Interstate 275 on Monday was attempting "suicide by cop," authorities say.Full Story >
Ohio joins 41 other states that issue driver's licenses and state identification cards through the mail.Full Story >
Ohio joins 41 other states that issue driver's licenses and state identification cards through the mail.Full Story >