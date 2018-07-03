Driver finds out hard way that cars can be struck by lightning

The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm. (Source: KMOV/CNN)

NEW ATHENS, IL (KMOV/CNN) – Though many believe lightning can’t hurt you in a car because of the rubber tires, one driver in Illinois knows just how much damage it can cause after a bolt struck her car.

Dedra McClenahan says she’s still shaken up after the car she and her two daughters were driving in Sunday was struck by lightning on a highway near New Athens, IL.

"I'm lucky, and I’m happy I'm here,” McClenahan said. "Absolutely I will never ever ever drive in a thunderstorm again because that's how bad it scared me."

The bolt hit her car near the top of the windshield.

"Super bright, super, super loud – it was insane. When the lightning hit my car, my car immediately shut off, and I just veered over to the right,” McClenahan said.

McClenahan was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm. Her daughters were unhurt.

"I was shaken up. My whole body was tingling and numb. I had a little chest pain,” McClenahan said.

Experts say in spite of the myth that car tires will protect you from lightning, strikes can actually cause significant damage and hurt people inside. If you happen to be driving during a storm, they say it’s best not to touch any metal in the car, especially the doors.

"We've always said, ‘Oh, we've seen it all,’ and the chief even explained, ‘You can no longer say we've seen it all because here's something we've never seen.’ When the call came out – vehicle struck by lightning – we thought surely not,” said Capt. Justin Majzel with the New Athens Fire Department.

Though cars can be struck by lightning, they are relatively safe because all the metal diverts electricity away from you, experts say.

