Driver finds out hard way that cars can be struck by lightning

The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.Full Story >
The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.Full Story >
The official forecasters say torrential rain, hail and lightning are possible Sunday as a long, dry heatwave persists in much of Britain.Full Story >
The official forecasters say torrential rain, hail and lightning are possible Sunday as a long, dry heatwave persists in much of Britain.Full Story >
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.Full Story >
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.Full Story >
The mother’s car was struck by lightning near the top of the windshield, and she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for tingling in her arm.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".Full Story >
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".Full Story >
The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.Full Story >
The White House is focusing on five to seven potential candidates to fill the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on the court.Full Story >
Investigators said a couple tortured a boy in Palmdale, CA, in the days leading up to his death.Full Story >
Investigators said a couple tortured a boy in Palmdale, CA, in the days leading up to his death.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >