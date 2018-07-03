Kentucky man accused of making bomb threats on Facebook

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of threatening to bomb a county justice center and prosecutor's office over Facebook.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports 51-year-old Allan Summers was charged Monday with terroristic threatening. Florence Police Cpt. Tom Grau says authorities were alerted Sunday night to the threats. Police say Summer made several Facebooks posts that threatened the Hamilton County agencies.
Police say a Facebook post by Summers on June 29 said the county stole his freedom for 157 days in 2008. The post says he wanted to mark the 10-year anniversary on July 9. A June 30, police say Summers asked loved ones to avoid the area. Police say Summers posted "hope I don't get caught with my device" online on July 1. It's unclear if Summers has a lawyer.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
