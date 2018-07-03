Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' baby while mom recovers from birth

A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.Full Story >
Two friends have a system of signs, with one holding the other's hands over a board meant to represent the soccer field and describing the action as it happens.
Mamoudou Gassama earned the nickname "Spider-Man" after scaling a Paris building to save a child dangling from a balcony
The owner of a golden retriever in Arizona has deemed her dog a hero after she says he jumped in front of her to protect her from a rattlesnake, taking a bite to the face in the process.
The puppy was treated with antivenom, his swelling has gone down and he is recovering well, according to his owner.
