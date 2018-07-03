'Celebration of life' planned for Lakota West teen tonight

Community members will come together for a "Celebration of Life" planned for a Lakota West student who died after suffering a stroke in June.

15-year-old Matt Stratman will be remembered in a public service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the high school gymnasium. Following the celebration of life, family members are inviting attendees to "join them in Firebird Stadium to walk Matt down the field," the school wrote on Twitter.

Stratman was rushed to the hospital on June 9 when he suffered a stroke after playing in an alumni lacrosse game. He was in a coma for several weeks before he passed away on June 30.

The family will be holding a private funeral Friday.

Matt was diagnosed with an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) after doctors discovered he suffered a stroke due to bleeding in his brain after the game.

A vigil for Matt was held Saturday night at Lakota West Football Stadium where his parents thanked the community for their thoughts and support while their son battled for his life.

"We just have one message for everyone besides thank you. We want those who attend with loved ones to hug one another and tell them "I love you". Never take those 3 words for granted as Matt's last spoken words to me were "love you, dad"



Mr. and Mrs. Stratman pic.twitter.com/NY1P9gBSER — FirebirdTweets (@FirebirdTweets) July 1, 2018

