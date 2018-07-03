Funeral services announced for Lakota West Lacrosse player - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Funeral services announced for Lakota West Lacrosse player

15-year-old Lakota West student Matt Stratman passed away Saturday, 21 days after suffering a stroke following an alumni lacrosse game. (Provided) 15-year-old Lakota West student Matt Stratman passed away Saturday, 21 days after suffering a stroke following an alumni lacrosse game. (Provided)
Funeral arrangements are scheduled for the 15-year-old Lakota West student who suffered a stroke after an alumni lacrosse game.

Matt Stratman passed away Saturday after suffering a stroke June 9.

Lakota West says a "Celebration of Life" for Matt is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and it will be held in the main gym.

The school says Matt's family is asking anyone who plans to attend to join them in Firebird Stadium to then walk Matt down to the field.

The family will be holding a private funeral Friday.

Matt was diagnosed with an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) after doctors discovered he suffered a stroke due to bleeding in his brain after the game.

A vigil for Matt was held Saturday night at Lakota West Football Stadium where his parents thanked the community for their thoughts and support while their son battled for his life.

