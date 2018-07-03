Funeral services announced for Lakota West Lacrosse player

15-year-old Lakota West student Matt Stratman passed away Saturday, 21 days after suffering a stroke following an alumni lacrosse game. (Provided)

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for the 15-year-old Lakota West student who suffered a stroke after an alumni lacrosse game.

Matt Stratman passed away Saturday after suffering a stroke June 9.

Lakota West says a "Celebration of Life" for Matt is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and it will be held in the main gym.

The school says Matt's family is asking anyone who plans to attend to join them in Firebird Stadium to then walk Matt down to the field.

The family will be holding a private funeral Friday.

1 of 2 Tweets-

“Celebration Of Life” for Matt Stratman is Thursday, July 5th at 7 pm at Lakota West HS.

- Doors open 6 pm

- “Celebration of Life” begins promptly @ 7pm in Main Gym.#StratmanStrong pic.twitter.com/iTYjiteyLG — FirebirdTweets (@FirebirdTweets) July 2, 2018

2 of 2 Tweets-



“Celebration Of Life” for Matt Stratman (Con’t)-



Following “Celebration of Life”, family requests those attending to join them in Firebird Stadium to walk Matt down the field.



Private Funeral Services Friday.#StratmanStrong pic.twitter.com/3QE7CnmBHk — FirebirdTweets (@FirebirdTweets) July 2, 2018

Matt was diagnosed with an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) after doctors discovered he suffered a stroke due to bleeding in his brain after the game.

MORE: Stratman Strong: Lakota West student who suffered stroke during lacrosse game passes away

A vigil for Matt was held Saturday night at Lakota West Football Stadium where his parents thanked the community for their thoughts and support while their son battled for his life.

"We just have one message for everyone besides thank you. We want those who attend with loved ones to hug one another and tell them "I love you". Never take those 3 words for granted as Matt's last spoken words to me were "love you, dad"



Mr. and Mrs. Stratman pic.twitter.com/NY1P9gBSER — FirebirdTweets (@FirebirdTweets) July 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.