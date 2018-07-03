1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside elementary school in Kansas; Suspect in custody

An elementary school playground turned into a crime scene on Tuesday after two workers were shot. (Source: KCTV/CNN)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (RNN) - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting outside an elementary school in the Kansas City metro area on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody, police reported.

The arrest came after law enforcement surrounded a home, said John P. Lacy, public information officer for Overland Park Police.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. at Sunrise Point Elementary School, police said in a press release.

Police said the alleged shooter was a construction worker doing work on a playground outside the school. He allegedly got into an argument with two coworkers before shooting them.

Police confirmed Tuesday afternoon that one of the victims had died, and that the other victim was still in critical condition.

Update: Regarding the shooting this morning at Sunrise Pointe Elementary, one of the victims is now deceased. The other victim is still in critical condition. @opcares @OPPD_Chief @OPPD_PIO @OPPD_LTCHapper — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) July 3, 2018

Earlier, a police official had confirmed on Twitter that no students or school employees were involved in the shooting.

Update: We have surrounded a home near W.159th and Rosewood. This is relation to the shooting. If you live in this area, please lock your doors and report anything suspicious. I will give the all clear. Stand by. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) July 3, 2018

The suspect fled the scene and allegedly attempted to carjack someone, firing shots but not hurting the person.

Ref. Shooting: Two adult males are still in critical condition. There were no children or @bvschools employees involved. Suspect vehicle is a black Denali. More information to come. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) July 3, 2018

He ended up taking another person's vehicle, a black GMC Denali, a little farther down the road, police said.

The Kansas City Star reported that the black Denali was later found empty – at the home of its owner.

Police said they discovered the Denali when they gave the carjacking victim a ride home. There they discovered not only the car, but the suspect, who was in or near the victim's home.

Police then called in the tactical team and arrested the suspect. Investigators said they're not sure why the suspect drove to the home of the car owner.

"It's weird," Lacy told The Star. "He must have looked in the glove box or something."

The Star reported that the suspect tried to escape from a police vehicle as he was being taken to a county jail. Officers had to call in backup as they held the suspect at "Taser point." Police soon subdued the suspect and continued transporting him to the jail.

