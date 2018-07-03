2 injured in shooting outside elementary school in Kansas

Two construction workers were shot outside an elementary school. (Source: Raycom Media)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (RNN) - Two people were critically injured hurt in a shooting outside an elementary school in the Kansas City metro area.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. at Sunrise Elementary School, KCTV reported.

The injured were construction workers doing work on a playground outside the school, Kansas City Star reported.

The suspect fled and is being sought. He was last seen in a black GMC Denali.

Police said the suspect is a coworker of the men who were shooting, the Star reported.

The suspect allegedly attempted to carjack someone, firing shots, before taking another person's vehicle.

There were no children at the school at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.