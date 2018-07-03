2 injured in shooting outside elementary school in Kansas; Suspe - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2 injured in shooting outside elementary school in Kansas; Suspect in custody

An elementary school playground turned into a crime scene on Tuesday after two workers were shot. (Source: KCTV/CNN) An elementary school playground turned into a crime scene on Tuesday after two workers were shot. (Source: KCTV/CNN)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (RNN) - Two men were critically injured in a shooting outside an elementary school in the Kansas City metro area on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody, police reported.

The arrest comes after law enforcement surrounded a home, said John P. Lacy, police public information officer.

"If you live in this area, please lock your doors and report anything suspicious," he said.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. at Sunrise Point Elementary School, police said in a press release.

Police said the alleged shooter was a construction worker doing work on a playground outside the school. He allegedly got into an argument with two coworkers before shooting them. 

A police official confirmed on Twitter that no students or school employees were involved in the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene and is being sought. He was last seen in a black GMC Denali.

The suspect allegedly attempted to carjack someone, firing shots but not hurting the person.

He ended up taking another person's vehicle, the Denali, a little farther down the road, police said. 

The Kansas City Star reported that the black Denali was later found empty.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly