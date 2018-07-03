2 injured in shooting outside elementary school in Kansas; Suspect in custody

An elementary school playground turned into a crime scene on Tuesday after two workers were shot. (Source: KCTV/CNN)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (RNN) - Two men were critically injured in a shooting outside an elementary school in the Kansas City metro area on Tuesday.

The suspect was taken into custody, police reported.

The arrest comes after law enforcement surrounded a home, said John P. Lacy, police public information officer.

"If you live in this area, please lock your doors and report anything suspicious," he said.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. at Sunrise Point Elementary School, police said in a press release.

Police said the alleged shooter was a construction worker doing work on a playground outside the school. He allegedly got into an argument with two coworkers before shooting them.

A police official confirmed on Twitter that no students or school employees were involved in the shooting.

Update: We have surrounded a home near W.159th and Rosewood. This is relation to the shooting. If you live in this area, please lock your doors and report anything suspicious. I will give the all clear. Stand by. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) July 3, 2018

The suspect fled the scene and is being sought. He was last seen in a black GMC Denali.

The suspect allegedly attempted to carjack someone, firing shots but not hurting the person.

Ref. Shooting: Two adult males are still in critical condition. There were no children or @bvschools employees involved. Suspect vehicle is a black Denali. More information to come. — John P. Lacy (@OPPD_PIO) July 3, 2018

He ended up taking another person's vehicle, the Denali, a little farther down the road, police said.

The Kansas City Star reported that the black Denali was later found empty.

