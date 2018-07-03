Recipes: Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

Independence Day is Wednesday and if you're looking to bring a light appetizer to an outdoor party, this recipe by Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese may be your go-to.

Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

16 oz. sour cream

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Mix

1 cup cauliflower, chopped fine

1 cup broccoli, chopped fine

1 cup matchstick carrots, chopped

2 Tablespoons green onion, minced

3 Tablespoons fresh parsley, minced

¾ cup sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup habanera cheese (or hot pepper cheese)

1lb. bacon, cut up, fried & drained

5-6 ten-inch white flour tortillas

In a large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese until smooth. Add sour cream and mix well. Add dip mix and blend. In the order listed, fold in each of the ingredients to the creamed mixture. Place approximately a heaping ½ cup of the mixture in the center of each tortilla. Spread mixture within ½ inch of the edges of each tortilla and then tightly roll up. Wrap each one in plastic wrap and refrigerate. Slice into ½-1 inch pieces and serve!

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.