Recipes: Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Recipes: Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW) Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Independence Day is Wednesday and if you're looking to bring a light appetizer to an outdoor party, this recipe by Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese may be your go-to.

Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

  • 16 oz. sour cream
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
  • 1 package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip Mix
  • 1 cup cauliflower, chopped fine
  • 1 cup broccoli, chopped fine
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots, chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons green onion, minced
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
  • ¾ cup sharp cheddar cheese
  • ¼ cup habanera cheese (or hot pepper cheese)
  • 1lb. bacon, cut up, fried & drained
  • 5-6 ten-inch white flour tortillas

In a large mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, cream the cream cheese until smooth. Add sour cream and mix well. Add dip mix and blend. In the order listed, fold in each of the ingredients to the creamed mixture. Place approximately a heaping ½ cup of the mixture in the center of each tortilla. Spread mixture within ½ inch of the edges of each tortilla and then tightly roll up. Wrap each one in plastic wrap and refrigerate. Slice into ½-1 inch pieces and serve!  

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Forecast of heavy rain could complicate Thai cave rescue

    Forecast of heavy rain could complicate Thai cave rescue

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-07-03 09:18:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:53 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:53:02 GMT
    (Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce...(Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this grab taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, a view of the boys and their soccer coach as they are rescued in a cave, in Chiang Rai in Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. Rescuers found all 12 boys and their socce...

    While efforts to pump out the floodwaters continue, a top Thai official said it's clear some area cannot be drained and in order to get out the boys may need to use diving gear.

    Full Story >

    While efforts to pump out the floodwaters continue, a top Thai official said it's clear some area cannot be drained and in order to get out the boys may need to use diving gear.

    Full Story >

  • Recipes: Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

    Recipes: Veggie Tortilla Roll-Ups

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:52:58 GMT
    Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW)Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW)
    Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW)Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese stopped by to make her Veggie Tortilla Roll (FOX19 NOW)

    Independence Day is Wednesday and if you're looking to bring a light appetizer to an outdoor party, this recipe by Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese may be your go-to.

    Full Story >

    Independence Day is Wednesday and if you're looking to bring a light appetizer to an outdoor party, this recipe by Lee Ann Miller from Walnut Creek Cheese may be your go-to.

    Full Story >

  • Trump has 2 or 3 more candidates to interview for court

    Trump has 2 or 3 more candidates to interview for court

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-07-03 04:20:51 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-07-03 15:51:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 2, 2018, in Washington.

    The president has plans to meet with a few more candidates as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

    Full Story >

    The president has plans to meet with a few more candidates as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly