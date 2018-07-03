Cruise ship crew member falls overboard, is rescued day later by another cruise ship

The crew member was rescued after 24 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. (Source: Carnival Cruise Line)

(RNN) – A missing crew member from Norwegian Cruise Line was rescued after spending nearly a day floating in the Gulf of Mexico just north of Cuba.

The 33-year-old was seen going overboard from the Norwegian Getaway about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard plane searched the area, but couldn't pinpoint the man, but another cruise ship did – the Carnival Glory. The rescue took place 21 miles north of Cuba on Sunday.

#BreakingNews Missing cruise ship crewmember found and rescued 21 miles north of Cuba. @USCG cutter and aircrews searched more than 1,630 square miles. Read more here https://t.co/HSLfPfZbbH pic.twitter.com/nw9HvHcSU6 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 1, 2018

“This is nothing short of miraculous,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”

The Carnival ship was on its way to Cozumel, Mexico when a hotel steward spotted a person in the water, according to Carnival. The bridge officers turned the ship around and deployed a lifeboat to retrieve the man.

The crew member is in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

