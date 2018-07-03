Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on affirmative action

The Trump administration is rescinding Obama-era guidance on the use of race in school admissions.Full Story >
The president has plans to meet with a few more candidates as his White House aggressively mobilizes to select a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.Full Story >
Social media users are calling for a Walmart boycott after a line of clothing calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump was discovered.Full Story >
President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York, says he sat down for an interview with ABC News and his "silence is broken.".Full Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."Full Story >
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityFull Story >
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.Full Story >
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekFull Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperFull Story >
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postFull Story >
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postFull Story >
