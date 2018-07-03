NKY man threatened to blow up Hamilton Co. government buildings, officials say

Police say a Florence man is under arrest after a concerned citizen brought alarming social media posts to their attention. (Source: Boone County)

The Florence man accused of threatening to blow up Hamilton County government buildings has been indicted on a felony charge.

Allan Summers, 51, was indicted for one count of making terroristic threats after alarming social media posts were brought to authorities attention.

Police say the Facebook posts in question contained threatening messages toward the Hamilton County prosecutor's office, public defender's office, courthouse, and justice center.

The threats were specific and included advising his family and friends to stay away from the buildings July 9, police said.

Summers faces three year in prison.

“Our thanks to the Florence, Kentucky police department for their quick action in arresting this dangerous man.

We take these threats seriously when someone names specific buildings and discusses how to obtain materials to make bombs.

We are like a family at the courthouse. My only regret is that he is only facing 3 years in prison," Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a news release.

Summers was arrested on Monday in Northern Kentucky and taken to the Boone County Detention Center.

