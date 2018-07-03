A deer butts his way into a volleyball game and a soccer match breaks out

People were playing a game at Virginia Tech this week when a frisky young deer decided to join in. (Source: Pixabay, file)

BLACKSBURG, VA (RNN) – It seems to happen from time to time.

You’re out playing volleyball and some young buck forces his way into the game.

Steve Keighton was playing at Virginia Tech this week when a frisky young deer decided to join in, but didn’t quite understand the rules.

“Thought we finally found a replacement on the volleyball team … , but alas, this young buck apparently had been watching too much of the World Cup and had another sport in mind,” Keighton said on Facebook. “Impressive talent nonetheless!”

