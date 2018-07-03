Samsung phones may be sending pictures to random people

This year's sales event, which starts July 16, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.Full Story >
This year's sales event, which starts July 16, will be six hours longer than last year's and will launch new products.Full Story >
People reported the issue on Reddit and Samsung online forums. They said the images were sent via the default texting app on the smartphones, Samsung Messages.Full Story >
People reported the issue on Reddit and Samsung online forums. They said the images were sent via the default texting app on the smartphones, Samsung Messages.Full Story >