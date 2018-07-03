Samsung phones may be sending pictures to random people

(RNN) - Multiple people have reported photos from their Samsung Galaxy phones have been sent to people randomly - their entire gallery, in some cases.

People reported the bug on Reddit and Samsung online forums. They said the images were sent via the default texting app on the smartphones, Samsung Messages.

Samsung sent a statement to Gizmodo, stating, "We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG."

Multiple people stated there was no evidence on their phone of the error, they only learned of it when the recipient told them. Devices like the Galaxy S9 and Note 8 have been affected, users said.

People on the Reddit forum said updates for the messaging app recently came through for T-Mobile users and thought the issue may be connected. At least one person claiming to be an AT&T customer also said they were affected.

T-Mobile told The Verge that it was not an issue with its services and advised people checked with Samsung.

