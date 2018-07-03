Hundreds of courts skip governor's background check survey

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show more than 200 courts across Ohio have failed to respond to a governor's executive order seeking more information on their history with the national background check database used in stopping gun-related crimes.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) sought the information in an April order as part of his broader bipartisan effort to improve Ohio's gun laws.
Survey results obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday through a public records request show 214 courts in 63 Ohio counties didn't provide the governor's requested National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, self-evaluation.
One court listed as not responding told the AP that it did participate. The non-responding courts were mostly small mayor's courts. At least one common pleas court and a dozen county clerks also were listed as not responding.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
