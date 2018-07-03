Ex-wrestlers say congressman knew of alleged Ohio St abuse

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two former wrestlers at Ohio State University say a congressman isn't being truthful when he says he wasn't aware of allegations that a team doctor was abusing athletes.
Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha (duhn-YAH'-shuh) Yetts both wrestled at the university in the 1990s. They say U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who has expressed interest in running for House speaker, knew at the time that the doctor was groping male wrestlers.
The wrestlers' allegations were first reported Tuesday by NBC.
Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. Strauss died in 2005.
Jordan's spokesman says in a statement the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State.
