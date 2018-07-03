Medicaid becomes latest sparring issue in congressional race

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Andy Barr says Kentucky's efforts to put work requirements on many Medicaid recipients would be in their best interests, leading them toward self-sufficiency.
Barr's statement Tuesday could elevate health care as a flashpoint in a congressional race that Democrats see as an opportunity to pick up a GOP seat. It puts Barr at odds with his opponent in Kentucky's 6th District, Democrat Amy McGrath.
McGrath says she values encouraging people to work, but cautions that a work requirement shouldn't be used punitively.
Fallout from Kentucky's efforts to revamp its Medicaid program intensified in recent days. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has said dental and vision coverage will be cut for as many as 460,000 Kentuckians after his overhaul plan that included the work requirement was rejected in court.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
