Woman breaks window, enters bank early Tuesday morning

Cincinnati police say Daesha Smartt broke into a bank on Reading Road early Tuesay morning (Cincinnati police)

A woman broke into a bank early Tuesday morning, Cincinnati police say.

The incident happened at the U.S. Bank at 7660 Reading Road.

Police say Daesha Smartt, 21, broke the window on the side of the building and when they arrived, they found her inside and placed her under arrest.

The amount of money she attempted to take is unknown.

Smartt was charged with breaking and entering. A judge set bond at $10,000.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.