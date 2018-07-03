Officials: 10-month-old run over in Clermont County driveway - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Officials: 10-month-old run over in Clermont County driveway

10-month-old child run over on Old State Route 74. (FOX19 NOW) 10-month-old child run over on Old State Route 74. (FOX19 NOW)
UNION TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

According to Union Township Police Dispatch, a 10-month-old was run over by a vehicle in a driveway Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.in the 1100 block of Old Route 74 near Elick Lane.

The infant was flown to a local hospital. 

Their condition is not yet known.

No other information was immediately available.

