Officials: 10-month-old run over in Clermont County driveway

10-month-old child run over on Old State Route 74. (FOX19 NOW)

According to Union Township Police Dispatch, a 10-month-old was run over by a vehicle in a driveway Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m.in the 1100 block of Old Route 74 near Elick Lane.

The infant was flown to a local hospital.

Their condition is not yet known.

No other information was immediately available.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.