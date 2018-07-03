Church detains Holy Family in protest of 'zero tolerance' immigration policy

Baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph were placed in a fenced enclosure similar to one seen in a detention center. (Source: WRTV)

INDIANAPOLIS (RNN) – A church in Indianapolis made quite a statement Tuesday morning in protest of President Donald Trump’s 'zero tolerance' immigration policy.

The Christ Church Cathedral imprisoned statues of the Holy Family - Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus - in a fenced enclosure on the church's lawn.

"They were a homeless family with nowhere to stay," Dean Steve Carlson told WRTV of the Holy Family. "I think our faith tells us where we need to be. The fact that it's controversial isn't because I want to be controversial. What's controversial is that we're turning away from the values that should be guiding us.”

Over the weekend, thousands took to the streets across the country to protest Trump’s family separation policies.

According to estimates some 2,300 children were separated from their families since the policy began in May.

