Unreturned 'Ted' DVD will cost man hundreds or put him in jail

(RNN) - Lonny Perry spent about $5 or $6 to rent the movie “Ted” in 2014.

But he never returned it. Now, if he wants to stay out of jail, he’ll have to spend another $218.07.

"I just don't have that kind of money right off. I'll get it, and I'll pay it. I'll do what I have to do. I just think it could have gone a different route," Perry told KTUL.

Perry, who lives in Tulsa, OK, fell on hard times shortly after he rented the movie. He became homeless, so he packed his things, DVD included, and moved.

As time went on, he completely forgot he had never returned it until he got a call from the Rogers County District Attorney’s Office.

The store he rented the movie from told local media they tried to contact Perry several times but failed to track him down. That’s when they passed it off to the district attorney.

The movie is still considered stolen property.

"I understand the video place having to do what they've got to do. There's other means of trying to get a hold of people without a warrant," Perry said.

The store will only get about $44 of the $218 Perry owes. It will get $19 for the DVD and $25 in lost profits.

The DA will keep the remaining $174 because of a state statute dealing with unreturned movies.

"It wasn't worth the $5 I rented it for," Perry said.

