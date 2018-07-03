Woman loses toenails after fish pedicure

A study released Tuesday details the case of a woman whose toenails fell off after she had a fish pedicure.Full Story >
A study released Tuesday details the case of a woman whose toenails fell off after she had a fish pedicure.Full Story >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.Full Story >
Medic said they initially responded to five separate 911 calls within an hour at the same complex for general illness complaints Sunday evening.Full Story >
A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.Full Story >
A nurse asked the baby’s father if he wanted to breastfeed her, using a supplemental nursing system the nurse created from a fake nipple and feeding tube.Full Story >