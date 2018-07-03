Woman loses toenails after fish pedicure

Tiny fish called Garra rufa eat dead human skin, making for a sort of pedicure. (Source: CTV Network via CNN)

(CNN) – A study released Tuesday details the case of a woman whose toenails fell off after she had a fish pedicure.

Fish pedicures involve putting your feet in a tub of water filled with tiny fish called Garra rufa, which eat dead human skin.

According to a new report in the journal JAMA Dermatology, the patient had received such a treatment and noticed later that her toenails began shedding.

The report's author said the woman had no other medical history that could be linked to her condition.

However, another expert disagrees, saying the woman's toenails could have fallen off because her toes were overlapping inside her shoes.

Experts have said that fish pedicures may carry a risk of infection.

