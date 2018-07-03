Man de-rattled a rattlesnake, put it in neighbor's RV for revenge - charges

A local station reported Sauter bit the rattle off with his teeth. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – What’s a rattlesnake without a rattle? Revenge, at least for one Texas man.

Felton Sauter, 39, got into an argument with his neighbor last month. Then, police allege, he decided he’d get the last word in the dispute with a silent killer.

Court filings in Caldwell County, TX, allege he placed a rattlesnake in the neighbor’s RV following a “verbal argument.” The filing, obtained by KVUE, notes that “deputies observed that the snake’s rattles had been removed.”

The station reported Sauter bit the rattle off with his teeth.

Sauter has since been charged with two misdemeanors, including deadly conduct, in the case.

The charges state the neighbor, identified by KVUE as Keith Monroe, saw Saunter exiting and fleeing the RV.

The suspicious Monroe then discovered the de-rattled snake in his home and killed it.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.