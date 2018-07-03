Deputies arrest 18-year-old for stealing liquor from Boone County restaurants

Boone County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old accused of stealing bottles of liquor from two Burlington establishments. (Source: Boone County)

Deven Nelson was arrested Monday and faces two separate counts of burglary.

On June 27, a burglary was reported at the Backyard Grill on Carlton Drive. Deputies said the business was entered forcefully and three bottles of liquor were taken. The offender was caught on video surveillance.

On Monday, a burglary was reported at the Tousey House Tavern on North Jefferson Street. Deputies said that business was also entered forcefully and several bottles of liquor were taken. Deputies say Nelson had previously worked at the tavern and recently applied to work there again.

After leaving the tavern Monday, a deputy spotted a person matching the offender's description walking less than a mile from the tavern. It was Nelson, who authorities say agreed to go to the Sheriff's Office to answer questions.

He is now in the Boone County Jail held on a $25,000 bond.

