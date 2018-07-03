Man claims he jump kicked an intruding bear

One man's close encounter with a black bear has given him the survival story of a lifetime. (Source: Pixabay)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA (KMAX/KOVR/CNN) – A California man said he came face to face with a black bear inside his Lake Tahoe cabin.

Johnny Bolton said the bear ripped the lock off the front door and knocked tables over before it met its match – in Johnny Bolton.

"I did a jump kick. This is martial arts training from age 8. And I kicked him right in the chest," Bolton said.

Bolton is no black belt, but his instincts kicked in. He said he used a karate move he hadn’t practiced since he was a kid, jump-kicking the bear in the chest as it stood on its hind legs.

"I didn't make a decision. I just kicked," he said. "There was no cognitive process there. It was just instantaneous, ‘I have to move this threat away from me.’ And it was fight or flight, with no opportunity for flight."

Bolton said the bear ran off, stunned and evidently pretty scared.

"When I kicked the bear, the bear urinated," Bolton said. "Then when the whole thing was over I kind of checked, ‘Did I? I think I might have, and I didn't.’ So only one of us wet himself but it was the bear."

Bolton walked away with only scratches.

"There was no wax on, wax off. It was a lucky shot. Hit the bear just right, startled him enough," he said.

Bolton's friend Gerry Orton was upstairs asleep during the confrontation. Orton came downstairs just as the bear was leaving.

"I was in a state of complete amazement that the bear was still in the house. I didn't know the bear was in the house," Orton said.

A local bear league has since come by to install an electrified mat in case the bear returns. If it does plan a repeat visit, it'll get a jolt of electricity, instead of a jump kick from Bolton.

