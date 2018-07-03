Man choked, robbed in Clermont County; 1 in custody, 1 sought

Clermont County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday morning. (WXIX)

Clermont County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday morning.

Officials say an 18-year-old Lebanon man was choked with a nylon tow strap and had his wallet stolen out of his pants pocket outside an apartment building in the 800 block of Wright Street. He was allegedly there to buy marijuana when things went south.

The suspects have been identified by the Sheriff's Office as Robert Young, 47, and Jeffery Snider, 26. Young is in custody at the Clermont County Jail charged with felonious assault, while Snider is at large, facing robbery charges.

Officials believe Young choked the teen and Snider took his wallet.

Sam Hickey lives at the apartment building with her husband and three kids.

"It was terrible," she said. "You could see nothing but police lights, (deputies) everywhere -- crime scene tape, it was horrible."

Hickey says the people behind the crime aren't from Newtonsville. She hopes what happened doesn't give the community a bad reputation.

"This building everybody thinks is terrible and we're all just horrible people and I don't want that to be what Newtonsville is known for," said Hickey.

The case is expected to go before Grand Jury on Tuesday.

