Some Samsung phones sending out random pictures

When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.Full Story >
When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >
A for a Florida teenager was enjoying a day on the water when an unexpected deadly visitor approached.Full Story >
Doctors who received the most money from a controversial drugmaker to prescribe its potent opioid have faced little scrutiny for their role in what federal agents have called a scheme.Full Story >
Doctors who received the most money from a controversial drugmaker to prescribe its potent opioid have faced little scrutiny for their role in what federal agents have called a scheme.Full Story >
A man from the United Kingdom is charged with the murder of a DeKalb County man who has been missing for six weeks.Full Story >
A man from the United Kingdom is charged with the murder of a DeKalb County man who has been missing for six weeks.Full Story >
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.Full Story >
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.Full Story >