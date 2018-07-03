Some Samsung phones sending out random pictures

Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos. (Pixabay)

Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos.

FOX19 caught up with phone users on Fountain Square.

"Creepy," said Derrick Chance. "Like, that's your personal business."

FOX19 tech expert Dave Hatter said consumers likely thought this would have been tested.

"So in this particular case, what appears to be happening is some Samsung phones, so far it looks like exclusively to the T-Mobile network, are sending text messages with photos attached, that in many cases, the owner of the phone doesn't even realize what until someone says, 'By the way, you sent me a text, and it has this photo,'" said Hatter.

In a statement to the online publication Gizmodo, Samsung said:

We are aware of the reports regarding this matter and our technical teams are looking into it. Concerned customers are encouraged to contact us directly.

