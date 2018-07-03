Families call for city to do more for mental health after brutal body slam caught on camera

A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground. (WXIX)

A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.

It happened this past Wednesday outside of the public library downtown. Both families involved are speaking out -- not blaming each other, but the city for failing to do their part in addressing mental health issues.

The video, shared widely online, is difficult to watch. It catches the tail end of a fight between 36-year-old Raymond Sherrod and 36-year-old Christian Pemberton. It ends when Sherrod slams Pemberton onto the ground, knocking him out cold.

Pemberton's aunt, Teresa Tolentino, says he was hospitalized for five days.

"He was very fortunate because the damage could have been a lot worse," she said. "He had fractures in his skull."

She isn't sure what led to the altercation. But when FOX19 spoke with Sherrod's brother, Ron Amos, he says Pemberton was taunting his brother.

"In the video that I have, my brother is turning his back, like, trying to ignore him," said Amos.

He says Pemberton wouldn't back off.

"I guess the guy called my brother the n-word and my brother snapped. My brother wouldn't have done that unless you were messing with him. He's got mental problems," said Amos.

Tolentino says though she can see Pemberton taunting the man, she doesn't understand what it was that caused him to start. She says her nephew can't remember what started the fight but says he isn't racist. She says Pemberton also suffers from a mental condition called Huntington's disease, which can cause angry outbursts -- she says alcohol makes it worse.

"I'm not angry at him or his family," said Tolentino. "If he's mentally ill and he's not in control of what he's doing -- and my nephew was not in control of what he was doing -- it's a no-win situation for the both of them."

She says this video reveals a bigger problem with the battle of mental health. Both families agree that jail is not the best place for Sherrod and others who suffer from mental health issues -- that there needs to be another alternative to incarceration -- and the city has to do more.

Sherrod is being held on a $10,000 bond. His court hearing is set for July 16.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.