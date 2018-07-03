Sign falls off building, injures 2 women standing below

One woman was stuck underneath that heavy signage. The other was knocked to the ground as bystanders rushed to help. (Source: WABC/CNN/Frankie Goode)

NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) - Two women in New York were injured after a store sign collapsed on them.

The incident was captured on Frankie Goode’s surveillance camera.

"Her friend was hit by it. The other woman was crushed by it completely. The whole thing fell on top of her," Goode said.

One woman was stuck underneath that heavy signage. The other was knocked to the ground as bystanders rushed to help.

It happened Monday evening. The fire department arrived at the scene just four minutes after it happened.

The women were taken to Lutheran Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. They were later determined to be more serious.

Goode says a language barrier made gathering information difficult. The victim with the most serious injuries only speaks Russian.

"She was devastated. She was in shock. Somebody asked her name or something and she didn't know how to answer. She just looked dumbfounded," Goode explained.

So, he took the video to the hospital and showed it to a nurse.

"Both ladies are lucky to be alive. I tell you one thing, God bless them both. I don't know how they're both alive," Good said.

Now, there's a “vacate” order posted on the front door of the building where the sign fell. The department of buildings also found illegal renovations were going on upstairs.

The building's owner, a dentist named Gary Herskovits, expressed his remorse off-camera. But on camera, he refused to say anything else.

Officials have issued two violations to Herskovits for failure to maintain the building and for doing illegal work on the second floor.

Herskovits was ordered to install a sidewalk shed to protect pedestrians.

