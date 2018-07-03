Softball tournament fight caught on camera reportedly involves Cincinnati team

Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.

Michelle Howard said she witnessed the fight Saturday while keeping score at the World Sports League Southern National Championship Tournament. It was held at the Cane Creek Sports Plex in Cookeville, Tenn., where she currently lives.

She said an explosive altercation erupted between two opposing teams that afternoon, including one team she said was from Cincinnati.

"It was frightening. People were screaming. Kids were crying. Men were angry," Howard said.

From Howard's standpoint, the problems started when members of one of the teams were kicked out of a game for using profanities. The situation spiraled out of control because Howard said players from both sides, including players from the Cincinnati team, turned the softball competition into a yelling match and then into a full-blown physical fight.

"I witnessed four guys get knocked out, sucker-punched -- one guy got hit with a bat," Howard said. "One guy was threatening to go get a gun and kill people. It ended up with three different teams all involved."

Howard said that Cookeville Police showed up, but didn't make any arrests. Several people, Howard said, were hurt.

"A couple guys had a broken nose, maybe one a broken jaw, and the guy who got hit in the back with that bat," Howard said.

Howard said she has been around the league for years and her husband is an umpire. However, she said she's now quitting score keeping for good.

"My life was in danger," Howard said. "It's just not worth me risking my life."

She wants what happened to turn into a teaching moment.

"People need to watch this and learn from it, and maybe we can prevent something like this from happening in the future," Howard said.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to leaders of the World Sports League and is waiting to hear back from them. Howard said that she was told the teams were expelled from the tournament, and the league is now investigating, which means it's possible the individuals or teams involved could be suspended from the league for five years.

