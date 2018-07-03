Suspect steals $85K in fireworks, leads police on chase

Investigators say Matthew Smith stole $85,000 worth of fireworks from a trailer. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A suspected fireworks thief led police on a car chase in Houston, TX, a day before Independence Day.

Investigators say Matthew Smith stole $85,000 worth of fireworks from a trailer. He then led deputies on a 15-minute chase, including through downtown Houston.

But Smith was arrested after he struck another car and slammed into a guardrail.

Police say they had to make sure innocent people didn't get hurt during the chase.

Officers said the chase happened at the time people were getting off work, so they wanted to be careful in their pursuit.

Officials said Smith will be booked in the Harris County Jail on felony charges.

Copyright 2018 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.