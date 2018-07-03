Sources: Pruitt asked Trump to replace Sessions with him

Sources say EPA chief Scott Pruitt directly asked President Trump to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions with him. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – Scott Pruitt, the embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator, reportedly wanted Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired so he could take the top Department of Justice job himself.

Pruitt, who is currently facing 14 federal investigations, directly appealed to President Trump this spring to fire Sessions and let him lead the DOJ instead.

The proposal came at a time when the president's frustration with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation was at an all-time high.

Sources told CNN that Pruitt proposed making himself the head of the DOJ for 210 days under the Vacancies Reform Act.

His plan after that was to return to Oklahoma and run for office.

The president's aides quickly shot down the idea as Pruitt's ethics scandals piled up.

The latest allegation comes amid other allegations over Pruitt's behavior.

A CNN report revealed Pruitt and his aides kept secret calendars and schedules to hide meetings.

An aide testified before the House oversight committee that Pruitt asked her to find his wife a job with a salary paying over $200,000 at the Republican Governors Association.

A Washington Post report revealed Pruitt asked assistants to put his hotel reservations on personal credit cards.

When asked about the latest news on Pruitt, a spokesman for the EPA said the agency "will not be commenting on anonymous sources who are working to distract Americans from the Trump administration's accomplishments on regulatory certainty and environmental stewardship."

