Americans celebrating Independence Day with food, fireworks

It turns out the federal government has an extensive list of suggested rules to encourage respect for our flag

Treating Old Glory right: How to display the American flag

The writer of the threatening letter justified it by saying because of loud fireworks displays last year, they only got two hours of sleep.

The writer of the threatening letter justified it by saying because of loud fireworks displays last year, they only got two hours of sleep. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

On Wednesday, Americans will visit parks, lakes, rivers and other public spaces to watch their hometown fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during an Independence Day celebration, Wednesday, July 4, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York, Philadelphia are among America's best Fourth of July fireworks displays

The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

NEW YORK (AP) - With fireworks thundering across night skies and backyard barbecues, Americans are celebrating Independence Day by participating in time-honored traditions that express pride in their country's 242nd birthday.

But this quintessential American holiday will also be marked with a sense of a United States divided for some - evidenced by competing televised events in the nation's capital.

From New York to California, July Fourth festivities will be at times lively and lighthearted, with Macy's July Fourth fireworks and Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest.

The day's events will also be stately and traditional, with parades lining streets across the country and the world's oldest commissioned warship firing a 21-gun salute to mark the 242 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

For some Western states, however, the holiday will be a bit more muted as high wildfire danger forces communities to cancel fireworks displays.

Here are highlights of Wednesday's festivities so far:

___

A HISTORIC PARADE

Crowds are lining the streets in a Rhode Island town to see what's billed as the nation's oldest continuous Fourth of July celebration. Begun in 1785, the Bristol parade typically attracts about 100,000 people to the seaside town.

This year's will be a scorcher.

When the parade kicked off at 10:30 a.m., the temperature was hovering near 90 degrees. The Providence Journal reports there will be water stations along the 2.5-mile route and medical personnel will watch the marchers for signs of heat illnesses.

The fire chief told the newspaper it has been a few years since it has been this hot during the parade.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, U.S. Rep. David Cicilline and other officials plan to march.

___

The USS Constitution will sail in Boston Harbor and fire her guns again to mark Independence Day.

The plan was for the world's oldest commissioned warship to leave its berth at the Charlestown Navy Yard on Wednesday and glide through the harbor to mark 242 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The ship nicknamed "Old Ironsides" was to travel to Fort Independence on Castle Island and fire a 21-gun salute.

The 101st Field Artillery from the Massachusetts National Guard was to return the salute.

An additional 17-gun salute will fire as the Constitution passes the U.S. Coast Guard Station, the former site of the shipyard where the vessel was built in 1797.

___

DUELING CELEBRATIONS

The country's longest-running live national July Fourth TV tradition - PBS' broadcast of music and fireworks from the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn - is facing new counterprogramming from the White House, which is hosting its own concert and view of the National Park Service's fireworks show. Both shows feature different "American Idol" alums.

First lady Melania Trump said in a statement that the White House show would allow Americans to "tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities." PBS declined to comment.

___

LIGHTING UP THE NIGHT SKIES

In New York, the Macy's fireworks show over the East River promises 25 minutes of sparkle and "ahhhh," plus the West Point Band and entertainers including Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin and Keith Urban on NBC's broadcast.

But some places in the West have canceled their planned July Fourth fireworks because of high wildfire danger and others are doing drone light displays instead of pyrotechnics.

In Colorado, the wildfire danger forced some communities to cancel their fireworks. However, other shows will still go as planned in Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

The small mountain town of Silverton, in southwestern Colorado, called off the fireworks part of its annual Independence Day party, but the rest of Wednesday's celebration is still on, including live music and a parade that ends with a water fight with firefighters. Aspen will have a fire-proof drone light display above town.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.