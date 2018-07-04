Police officer who killed man stabbing woman not charged

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says a police officer who fatally shot a man while the man was stabbing a woman in an Ohio home will not face any criminal charges.

Butler County's prosecutor said in a statement Tuesday that a grand jury determined no charge was warranted against Fairfield police Officer Bryan Carnes. Authorities say Carnes fired several shots at 37-year-old Logan Williamson as Williamson stabbed Michelle Henry June 22 in Fairfield.

Williamson died at the scene. The 37-year-old Henry died at a hospital in the Cincinnati suburb.

Prosecutor Michael Gmoser (MOH'-zur) said Carnes "did his duty."

Police records show officers were called to the home last year on a domestic violence report and Williamson was arrested for attacking Henry. The records also show Henry accused Williamson of trying to poison her.

