US official: Trump pressed aides about Venezuela invasion

The Obama administration memos encouraging schools to take race into account were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper."Full Story >
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.Full Story >
Trump's choice to replace Kennedy has the potential to remake the court for a generation as part of precedent-shattering decisions on abortion, health care, gay marriage and other issues.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."Full Story >
Concern rising that U.S. adversaries will use new technology to make phony but authentic-looking videos to influence political campaigns, jeopardize national securityFull Story >
It's been nearly two months since Buena Ventura Martin Godinez has seen her 7-year-old daughter after the frightened young mother was separated from her family trying to cross from Mexico into the U.S.Full Story >
It has been another epic year for characters Stan Lee helped create, with "Black Panther," and "Avengers: Infinity War" bringing in more than $3 billion combined and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening next weekFull Story >
The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaperFull Story >
Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
Andy Samberg of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent answers for LOL Crews postFull Story >
