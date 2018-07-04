Woman sentenced to prison for killing boyfriend in DUI crash

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has been sentenced to prison for drunkenly running down her boyfriend with her vehicle and killing him.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports 49-year-old Gloria Lee was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI charges in connection to the death of Darrone Jones.
Police say Jones was walking toward Lee's vehicle in May 2017 in Akron when Lee sped up and hit him. The 57-year-old died at a hospital from his injuries about a month later.
Lee's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was measured to be 0.198, more than twice the legal limit.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >
Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos.Full Story >
Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos.Full Story >
Clermont County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday morning.Full Story >
Clermont County deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection to a robbery that happened Monday morning.Full Story >
The Secret Service is getting ready for what they expect to be a busy week for thieves using skimmers.Full Story >
The Secret Service is getting ready for what they expect to be a busy week for thieves using skimmers.Full Story >